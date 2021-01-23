Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $611.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.