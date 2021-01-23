Investors Research Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.