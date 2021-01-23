Investors Research Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

