Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in BRF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.