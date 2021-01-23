Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

