Investors Research Corp Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Superior Industries International worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 787.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.80. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.24 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

