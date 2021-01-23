Investors Research Corp Has $515,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in WPP were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WPP by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

