Investors Research Corp Has $217,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of STM stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

