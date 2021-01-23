Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.