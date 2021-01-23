Investors Purchase Large Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 630% compared to the average daily volume of 364 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 785.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.