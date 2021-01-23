Investors Purchase Large Volume of Diebold Nixdorf Call Options (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,782 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 843% compared to the average daily volume of 189 call options.

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

