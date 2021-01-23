Investissement Québec Sells 4,000,000 Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Stock

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,869,366.19.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.26 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

