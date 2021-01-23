Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Position Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

TAN stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

