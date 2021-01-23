Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $325.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

