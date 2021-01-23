Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

