Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,233 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 86,781 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 559,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

