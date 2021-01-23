Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,899,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after buying an additional 1,781,828 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 423,491 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 238,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 165,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

