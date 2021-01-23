Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $743.53 and last traded at $744.08. Approximately 1,763,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 682,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $798.67.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $792.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 42,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

