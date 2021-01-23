Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $730.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $744.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $792.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.79. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

