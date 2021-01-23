Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.32

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $24.28. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 267,689 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

