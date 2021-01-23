Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 71,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,992. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Interpace Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

