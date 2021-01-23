International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 124,913 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

