International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

Shares of IBM opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

