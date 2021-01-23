International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after buying an additional 616,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.