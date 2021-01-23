International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $139.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,063,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

