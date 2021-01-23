International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Reduced by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,818,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

