International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $140.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

