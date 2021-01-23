International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $100.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.31.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

