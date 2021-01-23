International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HPF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.