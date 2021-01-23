International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

