International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

