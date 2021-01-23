International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

