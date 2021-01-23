International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 336,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF comprises 4.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 137,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,750,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

