Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,507 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.85 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.