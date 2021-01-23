Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

