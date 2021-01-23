Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.