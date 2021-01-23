Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.