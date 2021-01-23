INT (INT) Tops One Day Volume of $745,242.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, INT has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. INT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $745,242.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.15 or 0.00667955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.65 or 0.04325334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017743 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

