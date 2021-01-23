Insureum (ISR) 1-Day Volume Tops $316,281.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Insureum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $937,606.39 and $316,281.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00656468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.21 or 0.04340003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

