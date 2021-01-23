Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $126.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

