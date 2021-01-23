Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,421,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,569,656. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

