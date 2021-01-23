Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 670.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.84. 829,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.