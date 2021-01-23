Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,464,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 425,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,916. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.