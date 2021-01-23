InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.80. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 180,874 shares trading hands.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

