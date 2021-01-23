Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $273,100.80 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

