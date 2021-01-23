Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,965,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Twitter by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.