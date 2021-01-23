Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $1,938,634.12 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRU opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

