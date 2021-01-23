Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Sells 478,003 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 451,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

