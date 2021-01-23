Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells $243,510.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $83.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

