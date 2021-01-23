Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 8,230 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.

NYSE SLQT opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

