Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Sells 8,230 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $205,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,130,551.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00.
NYSE SLQT opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
